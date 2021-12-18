PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

