Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 993,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Personalis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 4.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Personalis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

