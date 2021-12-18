PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Susan Sholtis Acquires 4,750 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market cap of $609.33 million, a PE ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

