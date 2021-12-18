Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in November

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,130. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. Petroteq Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy, Inc engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction and Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction and Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products.

