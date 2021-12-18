Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTRUF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.