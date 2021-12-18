Philip A. Fain Buys 1,840 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CFO Philip A. Fain purchased 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $10,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ULBI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

