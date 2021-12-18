Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 472,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 871,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.