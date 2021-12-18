Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pigeon in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PGENY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Pigeon has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

