Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Shares of COST opened at $547.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55. The company has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

