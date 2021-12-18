Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,019,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

