Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $228,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average is $257.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

