Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 25,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

PEG stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

