Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

CVX stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

