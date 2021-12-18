Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after buying an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

