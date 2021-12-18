Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

