Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.