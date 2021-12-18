Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 49,382 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,382 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.