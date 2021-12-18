Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $107.96 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

