Piper Sandler Comments on Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $25.54 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

