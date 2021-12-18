Piper Sandler Comments on F.N.B. Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.