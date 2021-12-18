Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE RF opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.