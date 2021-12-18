Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.51.

Shares of AJG opened at $164.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.