Piper Sandler Weighs in on Isabella Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Isabella Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

