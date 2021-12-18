Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Tops $4.15 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $255.37 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00339684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00087769 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,933,017 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

