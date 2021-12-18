Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.72 and traded as high as C$12.02. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$11.77, with a volume of 51,758 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market cap of C$380.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$129.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

In related news, Director Paul Goddard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,049.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

