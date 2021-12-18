Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $88.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.