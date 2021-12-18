Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.66, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

