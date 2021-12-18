Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.26. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

