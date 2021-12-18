Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

