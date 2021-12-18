Populous Price Hits $0.71 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $37.97 million and $1.02 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

