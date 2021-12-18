Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PSTX opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $427.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $512,020.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 and sold 58,953 shares valued at $434,775. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

