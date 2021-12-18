PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSK. CIBC raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.70.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$16.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. Analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.