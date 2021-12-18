Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.64. 4,109,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,898. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

