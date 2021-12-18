Procaps Group S.A’s (PROC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PROC opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Procaps Group S.A has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $3,344,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $7,687,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $458,000.

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

