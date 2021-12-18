Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells $41,565.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.