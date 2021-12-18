Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Up 9.4%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.68 and last traded at C$14.63. Approximately 57,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 40,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.37.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Profound Medical to C$37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.57. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

