Project TXA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $560,172.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $560,172.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00007055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.06 or 0.08383494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.53 or 1.00378573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

