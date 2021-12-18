ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.72

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 141125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,882 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,697 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 663,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 354,323 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

