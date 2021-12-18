Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

