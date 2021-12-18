Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 9,045 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PSA opened at $361.74 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $368.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 267.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

