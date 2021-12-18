Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

