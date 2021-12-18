PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,282 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $35.62.

PRTC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.