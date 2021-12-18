Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $29.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.80 or 0.00021316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.63 or 0.08326272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.94 or 1.00198715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

