Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LVLU. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

