Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Trustmark Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

