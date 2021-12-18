Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Boosted by Analyst

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

