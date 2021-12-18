Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Boosted by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

