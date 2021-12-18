Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAIN. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

HAIN opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

