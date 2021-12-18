Q3 Asset Management Sells 1,664 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Q3 Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.32 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

