Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SM Energy by 90.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

